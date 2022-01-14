Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram
Mukesh Ambani’s stake in New York’s Mandarin Oriental makes him the latest Indian tycoon to invest in overseas hotels
- Asia’s second richest man has joined a growing list of Indian hoteliers like the Oberois and Tatas snapping up stakes in the global hospitality sector
- Analysts say the ease of doing business in the West and the ‘social prestige’ of owning prime properties overseas were some of the factors behind such big ticket deals
Topic | India
Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram