A police officer checks documents at a Covid-19 checkpoint. Photo: AP
Filipinos fear Omicron will ‘paralyse’ nation as government’s focus turns to election
- Just under half the country has been double-vaccinated, while the Duterte administration has ruled out another punishing lockdown ahead of polls in May
- Cases hit a record on the weekend with the health ministry confirming the community transmission of Omicron around Manila
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A police officer checks documents at a Covid-19 checkpoint. Photo: AP