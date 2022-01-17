A police officer checks documents at a Covid-19 checkpoint. Photo: AP
Filipinos fear Omicron will ‘paralyse’ nation as government’s focus turns to election

  • Just under half the country has been double-vaccinated, while the Duterte administration has ruled out another punishing lockdown ahead of polls in May
  • Cases hit a record on the weekend with the health ministry confirming the community transmission of Omicron around Manila

Updated: 8:41am, 17 Jan, 2022

