Thai traders anxious over ‘influx’ of Chinese produce as progress to extend Belt and Road railway slows
- With the Laos part of the Kunming to Singapore rail project up and running, Thai traders struggle to compete as Chinese imports arrive faster and fresher than ever
- Thailand’s section of the railway remains mired in delays, raising concerns that the country could lose its hub status to its neighbour
A Lao trainee learns signals from her Chinese mentor ahead of the opening of the Boten-Vientiane high-speed rail. Photo: Xinhau