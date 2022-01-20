Harvested palm oil fruit bunches are loaded onto a truck at a plantation in Malaysia. Palm oil imports from some firms are banned by the US over allegations of labour abuses. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s track record on labour rights under scrutiny as investors prioritise ESG in supply chains
- Goods from Sime Darby and FGV Holdings have already been banned by US; Canada banned Supermax Corp on Tuesday
- Analysts say Malaysia’s economy could suffer if investors pull out over a lack of business compliance with good environmental, social and governance practices
Topic | Malaysia
