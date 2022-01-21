Beachchairs on Phu Quoc island, Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Why Vietnam’s Phu Quoc is the billionaire’s choice for a big fat Indian wedding overseas
- Vietnam is promoting the island as a place for tourists to tie the knot, capitalising on the nuptials of Kaabia Grewal and Rushang Shah to boost its Covid-hit economy
- But it’s not just the rich who would appreciate its charms. Fans say it offers value for money, English language services and a ‘second-home’ feel for Indians
Topic | Sex and relationships
