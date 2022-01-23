Facebook’s CPO Chris Cox speaks online about the metaverse during the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon. Photo: EPA-EFE
Facebook’s CPO Chris Cox speaks online about the metaverse during the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon. Photo: EPA-EFE
Metaverse
This Week in Asia /  Economics

From Syahrini’s NFTs to Axie Infinity, Southeast Asia is waking up to the metaverse

  • Indonesia is showing strong appetite to developing virtual initiatives as tech giants such as Facebook eye building their own metaverses in Southeast Asia
  • Apart from providing a platform for trading NFTs and cryptocurrencies, observers say the metaverse has the potential to ‘level the playing field’ by providing users side incomes from play-to-earn games

Topic |   Metaverse
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Facebook’s CPO Chris Cox speaks online about the metaverse during the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon. Photo: EPA-EFE
Facebook’s CPO Chris Cox speaks online about the metaverse during the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE