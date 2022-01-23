Facebook’s CPO Chris Cox speaks online about the metaverse during the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Syahrini’s NFTs to Axie Infinity, Southeast Asia is waking up to the metaverse
- Indonesia is showing strong appetite to developing virtual initiatives as tech giants such as Facebook eye building their own metaverses in Southeast Asia
- Apart from providing a platform for trading NFTs and cryptocurrencies, observers say the metaverse has the potential to ‘level the playing field’ by providing users side incomes from play-to-earn games
Topic | Metaverse
Facebook’s CPO Chris Cox speaks online about the metaverse during the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon. Photo: EPA-EFE