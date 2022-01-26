“I sat down in the middle of the kitchen with my head in hands, going through various stages of grief”, one victim said. Photo: Shutterstock
From OCBC phishing to the ‘Macau scam’, how cyber criminals from Singapore and Hong Kong to Malaysia and India stay one step ahead of the banks
- A series of frauds that cost OCBC Bank users in Singapore at least US$6.33 million shines a light on how phishing scams across Asia are getting ever more sophisticated
- The growth of digital services has been a boon for fraudsters who prey on elderly users new to the technology. Critics say banks need to be more proactive
