“I sat down in the middle of the kitchen with my head in hands, going through various stages of grief”, one victim said. Photo: Shutterstock
“I sat down in the middle of the kitchen with my head in hands, going through various stages of grief”, one victim said. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime
This Week in Asia /  Economics

From OCBC phishing to the ‘Macau scam’, how cyber criminals from Singapore and Hong Kong to Malaysia and India stay one step ahead of the banks

  • A series of frauds that cost OCBC Bank users in Singapore at least US$6.33 million shines a light on how phishing scams across Asia are getting ever more sophisticated
  • The growth of digital services has been a boon for fraudsters who prey on elderly users new to the technology. Critics say banks need to be more proactive

Topic |   Crime
Dewey SimAmrit DhillonHadi Azmi
Dewey Sim in Singapore Amrit Dhillon and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 8:53am, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
“I sat down in the middle of the kitchen with my head in hands, going through various stages of grief”, one victim said. Photo: Shutterstock
“I sat down in the middle of the kitchen with my head in hands, going through various stages of grief”, one victim said. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE