Taro Kono, formerly the foreign minister of Japan, has turned his hand to promoting durian, the stinky so-called ‘King of Fruits’. Photo: Bloomberg
From Japanese foreign minister to ‘King of Fruits’ promoter: Taro Kono on his new life as a durian cheerleader
- After leaving the cabinet, Taro Kono sniffed out a new career direction. He is now an honorary chairman of the Japan Durian Promotion Association
- He tells This Week in Asia his taste for the stinky ‘King of Fruits’ developed in Singapore. Now his task is to convince compatriots to eat, import and grow it
Topic | Japan
Taro Kono, formerly the foreign minister of Japan, has turned his hand to promoting durian, the stinky so-called ‘King of Fruits’. Photo: Bloomberg