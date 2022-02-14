Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2020. Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Keren
Thailand
As delays hit China-Thailand high speed railway, Bangkok counts the cost of paying its own way

  • Thailand chose to forgo Chinese funding for a planned US$5.4 billion rail link, but money’s been tight since the pandemic hit its tourism-reliant economy
  • Its holding up belt and road plans for a pan-Southeast Asia railway, but analysts say Bangkok’s still in Beijing’s good books – as a recent submarine deal shows

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 9:30am, 14 Feb, 2022

