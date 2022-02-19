A container is loaded onto a truck at a port in east China’s Shandong Province last month. Photo: Xinhua
Supply chain crisis: Asia rethinks ‘just-in-time’ strategy as pandemic upends logistics industry

  • Pandemic-era disruptions have upended distribution networks and exposed vulnerabilities in supply chains from Hong Kong to Singapore to Australia
  • Businesses are starting to stockpile more and diversify their suppliers, as regional governments look to shore up supplies of raw materials and essential goods

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Su-Lin TanDewey Sim
Su-Lin Tan in Hong Kong and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Feb, 2022

