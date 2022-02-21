A surge of cash into Indonesia’s tech sector has powered dozens of home-grown start-ups including ride hailing apps. Photo: Bloomberg
Foreign investors take a shine to Indonesia as Malaysia political woes bite

  • Slowing inward investment has cast a shadow over Malaysia’s aim to turbocharge the digital economy, as the country remains beset by political feuding
  • Meanwhile, greater political stability, clear policies and reforms, and a rapidly-growing middle class are giving Indonesia’s digital economy a boost, an analyst says

Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 9:30am, 21 Feb, 2022

