A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence. Photo: Reuters
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Asian economies face ‘disastrous’ rise in fuel and commodity prices, with Japan and South Korea likely to bear brunt
- Regional economies reliant on Russian crude oil, gas and metals could be hit by surging prices and even shortages if Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions
- Japan and South Korea are most vulnerable; Japan particularly so after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s announcement that Tokyo will implement sanctions of its own
Topic | Ukraine
