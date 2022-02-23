A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence. Photo: Reuters
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Asian economies face ‘disastrous’ rise in fuel and commodity prices, with Japan and South Korea likely to bear brunt

  • Regional economies reliant on Russian crude oil, gas and metals could be hit by surging prices and even shortages if Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions
  • Japan and South Korea are most vulnerable; Japan particularly so after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s announcement that Tokyo will implement sanctions of its own

Topic |   Ukraine
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 7:08pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence. Photo: Reuters
A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE