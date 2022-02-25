Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: Singapore’s condemnation aside, rest of Asean’s ambivalence is ‘shocking’
- Singapore, Indonesia condemn Russia’s assault; Malaysia ‘sad’; Vietnam wants diplomacy; Philippines, Thailand focus on their nationals; Myanmar’s junta backs Putin
- Southeast Asia, which has long called for big nations to respect international law, now seems largely silent. Oil and the South China Sea partly explain why. But silence has a cost too
