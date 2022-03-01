A flare from a gas well is seen in Qatar. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: Gulf energy exporters refuse to take sides as fears mount in Europe over Russian gas supplies
- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have signalled they will not be boosting production or diverting cargoes to Europe amid the conflict in Ukraine
- Russia accounts for about one-third of the EU’s gas consumption, fuelling concerns of what might happen if Moscow decides to cut supplies
Topic | Ukraine
A flare from a gas well is seen in Qatar. Photo: AFP