Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and Brunei combined. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and need state help to change, specialists say
- The region’s 70 million-plus small and medium-sized enterprises often lack the skills or financial resources to commit to meaningful climate action
- Owners’ personal values can play a major role, but more government help is also needed to finance emissions-reducing outlays, observers say
Topic | Environment
Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and Brunei combined. Photo: AP