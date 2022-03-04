Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and Brunei combined. Photo: AP
Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and Brunei combined. Photo: AP
Environment
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and need state help to change, specialists say

  • The region’s 70 million-plus small and medium-sized enterprises often lack the skills or financial resources to commit to meaningful climate action
  • Owners’ personal values can play a major role, but more government help is also needed to finance emissions-reducing outlays, observers say

Topic |   Environment
Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 1:00pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and Brunei combined. Photo: AP
Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station. Southeast Asia’s SMEs emit more carbon than Cambodia and Brunei combined. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE