An aerial view shows corn stalks planted by Ukrainian farmers outside Kyiv, Ukraine July 2021. Photo: Reuters
Asia faces food shortages as Russia-Ukraine fighting hits shipments
- Heavy fighting closes off parts of the Black Sea, affecting shipments of wheat, oats and other cereals to Asia upsetting supply chains
- Disturbance could create domino effect on production of other consumer foods, but Australia hopes to fill the part of the demand
Topic | Food and agriculture
