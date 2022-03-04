An aerial view shows corn stalks planted by Ukrainian farmers outside Kyiv, Ukraine July 2021. Photo: Reuters
An aerial view shows corn stalks planted by Ukrainian farmers outside Kyiv, Ukraine July 2021. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Asia faces food shortages as Russia-Ukraine fighting hits shipments

  • Heavy fighting closes off parts of the Black Sea, affecting shipments of wheat, oats and other cereals to Asia upsetting supply chains
  • Disturbance could create domino effect on production of other consumer foods, but Australia hopes to fill the part of the demand

Topic |   Food and agriculture
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:08pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view shows corn stalks planted by Ukrainian farmers outside Kyiv, Ukraine July 2021. Photo: Reuters
An aerial view shows corn stalks planted by Ukrainian farmers outside Kyiv, Ukraine July 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE