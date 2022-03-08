Oil prices hit their highest since 2008 on Monday at about US$123 a barrel. Photo: AP
Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Asia braces as oil prices go ‘berserk’

  • Energy-importing Asian countries outside China should brace for steep rises in crude oil bills and energy costs, expert warns
  • Households and companies could bear the brunt, with India, Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam likely to be hit hardest

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 7:00am, 8 Mar, 2022

