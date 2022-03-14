Stacks of containers are seen in the port of St. Petersburg, Russia. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war: Will Russia’s pivot to Asia and China ties be its fallback option for trade as Western sanctions mount?
- Russia’s efforts since 2014 to lay down a network of trade deals and channels across Asia could act as a fallback amid sanctions over Ukraine, analysts say
- A depreciating rouble and previously established FTAs would pave the way, if China continues to keep the door to trade open
Topic | Ukraine
