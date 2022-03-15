Protesters hold placards urging people to remove Chinese apps at a rally in New Delhi in June 2020. Photo: AFP
India-China border tension: app developers, tech sector win with Chinese apps banned
- Since 2020, New Delhi has banned more than 220 Chinese apps, including 54 just last month, in a blow to publishers that saw India as the next growth market
- Analysts said India’s bans helped foster home-grown developers, just as China’s cyber sovereignty policy froze out foreign competitors over a decade ago
