Protesters hold placards urging people to remove Chinese apps at a rally in New Delhi in June 2020. Photo: AFP
India-China border tension: app developers, tech sector win with Chinese apps banned

  • Since 2020, New Delhi has banned more than 220 Chinese apps, including 54 just last month, in a blow to publishers that saw India as the next growth market
  • Analysts said India’s bans helped foster home-grown developers, just as China’s cyber sovereignty policy froze out foreign competitors over a decade ago

Penny MacRae in New Delhi

Updated: 11:10am, 15 Mar, 2022

