A pedestrian passes a mural of the Hong Kong skyline in Jordan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Amid Ukraine war, inflation headwinds, Singapore and Hong Kong brace for minimum tax turbulence
- A planned global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent is a headache for the two Asian financial hubs, whose attraction owes much to their relatively low rates
- But some experts still doubt the tax reform will be implemented, and even if it is, they say the two cities have many other qualities that will lure multinationals
Topic | Singapore
