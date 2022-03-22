Miguel Oliveira of Portugal and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing on the Mandalika International Street Circuit. Photo: Getty Images
Miguel Oliveira of Portugal and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing on the Mandalika International Street Circuit. Photo: Getty Images
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Indonesian MotoGP may be over, but land conflicts over the US$3 billion AIIB-backed Mandalika tourism project are revving up

  • Many villagers say they have lost land to the special economic zone that in addition to the racing circuit is to host hotels, villas, a theme-park and a golf course
  • Land conflicts surrounding the project were highlighted by the UN last year. Despite the success of the motorcycle grand prix, many disputes remain unsettled

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:30am, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Miguel Oliveira of Portugal and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing on the Mandalika International Street Circuit. Photo: Getty Images
Miguel Oliveira of Portugal and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing on the Mandalika International Street Circuit. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE