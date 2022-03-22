Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan. Photo: EPA
China must engage Australia to boost CPTPP chances, trade minister says
- Processing Beijing’s application would require the trade bloc’s members to ‘sit down and talk and work through issues’, Australian trade minister Dan Tehan said
- As well as ministerial engagement, he called for China to make ‘a real commitment to following the letter and the spirit of the law’ and abide by WTO rules
Topic | China-Australia relations
