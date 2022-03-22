A person uses the escalator at the Singapore Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
After Grab’s back door US listing, will SPACs take off in Hong Kong and Singapore?

  • Listings of special purpose acquisition companies are gaining momentum in both Asian financial hubs, injecting life into the bourses – but will the buzz last?
  • Hong Kong will appeal to SPACs from mainland China, while Singapore offers an entry point to the Asia-Pacific, though stricter regulations may turn off some investors

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 1:17pm, 22 Mar, 2022

