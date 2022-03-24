Protesters demonstrate in Colombo on Wednesday against the rising cost of living in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Struggling Sri Lanka hits up India for cash – but China still has deeper pockets, analysts say

  • The cash-strapped island nation is facing an economic meltdown with rolling blackouts and shortages of food, petrol and paper as it runs out of foreign reserves
  • Sri Lanka already owes billions to Beijing, but has gone back to China, India and the IMF seeking further bailouts as its financial crisis continues to spiral

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Mar, 2022

