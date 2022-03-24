Protesters demonstrate in Colombo on Wednesday against the rising cost of living in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Struggling Sri Lanka hits up India for cash – but China still has deeper pockets, analysts say
- The cash-strapped island nation is facing an economic meltdown with rolling blackouts and shortages of food, petrol and paper as it runs out of foreign reserves
- Sri Lanka already owes billions to Beijing, but has gone back to China, India and the IMF seeking further bailouts as its financial crisis continues to spiral
