An aerial view of waterfront villas at luxury resort Soneva Jani in the Maldives. Photo: Handout
Indian tourists seek luxury of Maldives, Dubai as foreign travel restarts – but not everyone’s excited
- Airlines are gearing up for thousands of upper-middle class and wealthy Indians to head abroad after New Delhi restarted international travel this week
- Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Dubai have emerged as the top destinations – but many remain wary about heading abroad, and opening up to foreign travellers
Topic | India
An aerial view of waterfront villas at luxury resort Soneva Jani in the Maldives. Photo: Handout