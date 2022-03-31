An aerial view of waterfront villas at luxury resort Soneva Jani in the Maldives. Photo: Handout
An aerial view of waterfront villas at luxury resort Soneva Jani in the Maldives. Photo: Handout
Indian tourists seek luxury of Maldives, Dubai as foreign travel restarts – but not everyone’s excited

  • Airlines are gearing up for thousands of upper-middle class and wealthy Indians to head abroad after New Delhi restarted international travel this week
  • Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Dubai have emerged as the top destinations – but many remain wary about heading abroad, and opening up to foreign travellers

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 2:06pm, 31 Mar, 2022

