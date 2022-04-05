A shop in Colombo is seen illuminated by candlelight amid power cuts lasting up to 13 hours a day in Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankan business owners left reeling from shortages, power cuts amid spiralling economic crisis
- The island nation has imposed punishing power outages lasting half a day or more in recent weeks as it runs out of foreign currency to pay for fuel imports
- A last-minute curfew over the weekend dealt a further blow to restaurants and other businesses struggling with shortages and the pandemic
Topic | Sri Lanka
