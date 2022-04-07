A beach on the Thai island of Samui. Photo: Shutterstock
A beach on the Thai island of Samui. Photo: Shutterstock
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Economics

On Thailand’s Koh Samui, chain hotels look beyond Chinese tourists for a post-pandemic rebound

  • On the Thai island of Samui, high-end hotel chains have been expanding to take advantage of pent-up travel demand as the country further eases entry rules
  • Thailand’s government is aiming for 10 million international visitors this year, but high-value Chinese tourists are unlikely to be among them for a while yet

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Samui

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A beach on the Thai island of Samui. Photo: Shutterstock
A beach on the Thai island of Samui. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE