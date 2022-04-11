A Japanese liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier anchored near an LNG plant on the Russian island of Sakhalin. File photo: Reuters
Japan grapples with higher electricity bills as Ukraine war forces rethink of Russia energy links

  • Energy-poor nation imports 88 per cent of its energy supply; sanctions on Moscow and increased competition is putting this provision in jeopardy
  • Analysts warn of rocky road ahead as Tokyo seeks alternatives, with rising prices and increased renewable and nuclear energy likely scenarios

Takehiro Masutomo
Updated: 7:00am, 11 Apr, 2022

