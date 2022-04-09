Wealthy Chinese people have been keen to put money into Australia, with many attending property investment sessions in China. File photo: AFP
Australia still popular with China’s investors but new US, Singapore funds piling in too

  • ‘The last couple years have taught us that Australia-China trade is less affected by political tension than perhaps previously realised,’ says analyst
  • The US has the highest number of investment approvals by Canberra, with Singapore in second place, and China coming in fourth

Updated: 6:47am, 9 Apr, 2022

