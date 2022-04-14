Motorcyclists travel past a billboard advertising GoTo’s IPO in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
Will Indonesian tech giant GoTo, backed by Richard Li, buck downtrend faced by Grab and Sea?
- GoTo, which mainly serves the Indonesian market, raised US$1.1 billion with shares, making it Asia’s largest and the world’s fifth-largest IPO this year
- But its fortunes can’t be determined by its first week. GoTo is still not profitable, while it has to overcome investors’ scepticism about its business model, analysts say
