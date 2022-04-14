Harvested oil palm fruits are loaded into a trailer at a plantation in Kapar, Selangor, Malaysia. Exports of palm oil have increased as supplies of other cooking oils have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war benefits Malaysian palm oil, but foreign worker shortage curbs production output

  • Amid labour shortage and high demand, Malaysia will hire 180,000 workers to harvest palm oil as alternatives to cooking oils no longer available from Ukraine
  • One analyst believes the Ukraine-Russia war – now in its second month – could last 15 years which could mean an extended boost for Malaysian palm oil exports

Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 5:36pm, 14 Apr, 2022

