Protesters angered by sky-high inflation and lengthy power cuts call for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation in Colombo on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Sri Lanka prays for rain as it runs out of fossil fuels to generate power
- Hydropower can typically meet about 40 per cent of the island nation’s electricity needs, but a dry spell has caused this to drop to about 20 per cent
- Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is running out of foreign currency to pay for fuel and other imports, which has led to hours-long outages as power plants shut down
Topic | Sri Lanka
