Indonesian palm oil export ban could lead to unrest as food inflation hits Asia, Africa

  • The ban comes at a time when the exports of all other major oils are globally under pressure, including sunflower oil amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • As cooking oil prices soar and consumer power declines, one analyst warns of a heightened risk of ‘social unrest and pressures for political change’, as seen in Sri Lanka

Amy Chew
Updated: 6:45pm, 25 Apr, 2022

