Bunches of harvested palm oil fruit are loaded onto a truck in Indonesia’s Borneo. File photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian palm oil export ban could lead to unrest as food inflation hits Asia, Africa
- The ban comes at a time when the exports of all other major oils are globally under pressure, including sunflower oil amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- As cooking oil prices soar and consumer power declines, one analyst warns of a heightened risk of ‘social unrest and pressures for political change’, as seen in Sri Lanka
