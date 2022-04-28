Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories on Wednesday. Indonesia banned palm oil exports to help control soaring food prices. Photo: Reuters.
Why did Indonesia’s Joko Widodo decide to impose sudden all-out ban on palm oil exports? One word: Voters
- Over the course of a week, Indonesia banned palm oil exports, reversed that decision, only to once again prohibit exports of the commodity
- The government says the export ban was imposed to help reduce domestic shortages and hold down prices, but some analysts think it was done to appeal to voters
