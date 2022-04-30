Crowds outside the Zouk nightclub at Clarke Quay in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore is ready to party, but clubs from Zouk to Marquee first need jobseekers to show up
- As officials dial down pandemic rules, the city state’s bars, restaurants and nightclubs are racing to reopen, sparking an intense hiring drive
- But F&B operators say they’re hampered by foreign-worker quotas and the challenge of hiring locals who shun the sector and say the gig economy pays better
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
