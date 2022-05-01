A woman harvests wheat on the outskirts of Jammu, India on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: From tea to coffee and spice, why Indian exporters stand to gain from Western sanctions on Russia

  • Russia and Ukraine account for 30 per cent of global wheat, but the war upset sales, allowing India, the world’s second-largest producer to help fill the void
  • India’s hoping to export products to Russia that were previously supplied by countries which halted shipments after Western sanctions were imposed

Penny MacRae

Updated: 5:00pm, 1 May, 2022

