A woman harvests wheat on the outskirts of Jammu, India on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: From tea to coffee and spice, why Indian exporters stand to gain from Western sanctions on Russia
- Russia and Ukraine account for 30 per cent of global wheat, but the war upset sales, allowing India, the world’s second-largest producer to help fill the void
- India’s hoping to export products to Russia that were previously supplied by countries which halted shipments after Western sanctions were imposed
Topic | Ukraine war
A woman harvests wheat on the outskirts of Jammu, India on Thursday. Photo: AP