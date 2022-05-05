Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to factories in Riau province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan left reeling from Jokowi’s decision to ban Indonesian palm oil exports
- More than 55 per cent of Pakistan’s population of 220 million depends on Indonesia for its edible oil
- Spiking international edible oil prices, following the loss of sunflower oil supplies from Russia and Ukraine have also affected Pakistan’s edible oil inventory
