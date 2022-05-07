LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is set to become India’s largest ever IPO, which is estimated to raise US$2.7 billion. Photo: Reuters
India’s largest IPO: LIC listing draws interest from retail investors, big names like Singapore’s GIC despite inflation, war worries
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation worries, monetary tightening and slowing economic growth did not deter investors from buying all 221 million LIC shares
- India’s government is desperate for proceeds from the sale of its 3.5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation to help plug a shortfall in its budget
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) is set to become India’s largest ever IPO, which is estimated to raise US$2.7 billion. Photo: Reuters