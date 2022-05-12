U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual Covid-19 Summit as part of the United Nations General Assembly at the White House in September 2021.Photo: Reuters
Will Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy and its hesitancy to join the Tokyo developed CPTPP overshadow Biden’s visit to Japan?

  • Japan perceives Washington’s IPEF policy undermines the CPTPP, which Tokyo worked to develop after the US withdrew from the forerunner of the deal, the TPP
  • Donald Trump withdrew the US from the TPP, and one analyst believes there is ‘not a snowball in hell’s chance’ the US will rejoin the CPTPP

Julian Ryall
Updated: 12:09pm, 12 May, 2022

