U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual Covid-19 Summit as part of the United Nations General Assembly at the White House in September 2021.Photo: Reuters
Will Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy and its hesitancy to join the Tokyo developed CPTPP overshadow Biden’s visit to Japan?
- Japan perceives Washington’s IPEF policy undermines the CPTPP, which Tokyo worked to develop after the US withdrew from the forerunner of the deal, the TPP
- Donald Trump withdrew the US from the TPP, and one analyst believes there is ‘not a snowball in hell’s chance’ the US will rejoin the CPTPP
