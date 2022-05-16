A model of the ‘Tempest’ fighter jet being developed for Britain’s Royal Air Force is seen at an airshow in 2018. The new Japanese jet will reportedly be based on a similar design. Photo: Reuters
Japan nears deal with Britain to buy next-generation fighter jet

  • The new jet is expected to draw heavily on the design of the Tempest fighter that is currently under development by UK defence contractor BAE Systems plc
  • If it goes ahead, the deal would mark the first time in 70 years that Japan has signed a major defence project with a country other than the United States

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 4:08pm, 16 May, 2022

