A model of the ‘Tempest’ fighter jet being developed for Britain’s Royal Air Force is seen at an airshow in 2018. The new Japanese jet will reportedly be based on a similar design. Photo: Reuters
Japan nears deal with Britain to buy next-generation fighter jet
- The new jet is expected to draw heavily on the design of the Tempest fighter that is currently under development by UK defence contractor BAE Systems plc
- If it goes ahead, the deal would mark the first time in 70 years that Japan has signed a major defence project with a country other than the United States
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A model of the ‘Tempest’ fighter jet being developed for Britain’s Royal Air Force is seen at an airshow in 2018. The new Japanese jet will reportedly be based on a similar design. Photo: Reuters