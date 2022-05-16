Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President’s office in Colombo on May 15, 2022. Photo: AFP
Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President’s office in Colombo on May 15, 2022. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Can broke Sri Lanka avoid a ‘disorderly default’ and reach an IMF deal in time?

  • Time is running out, but new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe is struggling to forge a unity government as strongman President Gotabaya Rajapaksa clings to power
  • Colombo meanwhile must also restructure its debt with creditors such as China, India and Japan, and set ‘a credible macroeconomic strategy’ amid widespread hunger and calls for an election

Penny MacRae in New Delhi

Updated: 7:06pm, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President’s office in Colombo on May 15, 2022. Photo: AFP
Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President’s office in Colombo on May 15, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE