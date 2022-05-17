A sightseeing boat carries tourists on the Oi River at Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most popular tourist destinations, in Japan. Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images
Coronavirus: Japan reopens to tours from US, Thailand, Singapore, Australia – travel sector ‘very happy’
- Tourists who have been triple-vaccinated and come from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore will be allowed to take part in specified tours
- Japan closed its borders to foreign tourists during the early stage of the pandemic in 2020, but has been relaxing travel restrictions in phases since March
