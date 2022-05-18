Gwadar port, which provides China with its sole overland connection with the Indian Ocean via CPEC infrastructure in Pakistan. Photo: Xinhua
Gwadar port, which provides China with its sole overland connection with the Indian Ocean via CPEC infrastructure in Pakistan. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan
Will China’s belt and road projects in cash-strapped Pakistan lose momentum as PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks IMF financial support?

  • Pakistan’s new coalition government is struggling to secure finance for the initiative as negotiations with IMF continue
  • Since 2015 Beijing financed more than US$25 billion worth of power generation plants, mass transit systems and motorways in Pakistan, and expanded Gwadar port

Tom Hussain
Updated: 6:38pm, 18 May, 2022

