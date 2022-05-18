Gwadar port, which provides China with its sole overland connection with the Indian Ocean via CPEC infrastructure in Pakistan. Photo: Xinhua
Will China’s belt and road projects in cash-strapped Pakistan lose momentum as PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks IMF financial support?
- Pakistan’s new coalition government is struggling to secure finance for the initiative as negotiations with IMF continue
- Since 2015 Beijing financed more than US$25 billion worth of power generation plants, mass transit systems and motorways in Pakistan, and expanded Gwadar port
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Gwadar port, which provides China with its sole overland connection with the Indian Ocean via CPEC infrastructure in Pakistan. Photo: Xinhua