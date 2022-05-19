A worker unloads wheat grain from a sack inside a mill of refined wheat flour at Khanna in India’s Punjab state. The United States hopes that India will reverse its decision to ban exports of wheat, which will worsen global shortages of the commodity, Washington’s top diplomat to the United Nations said. Photo: AFP
Home wheat home: how heatwaves, inflation and an export ban doomed India’s plan to ‘feed the world’
- High inflation, and record setting heatwaves in India forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to halt wheat exports to prioritise domestic consumption
- Beijing defended New Delhi’s ban, saying it is not India’s job to feed the world, and China instead urged G7 nations to hike their exports to stabilise supplies
