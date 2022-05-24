Wheat is loaded onto a ship in India. Maritime logistics provider DP World plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in renewable energy in its operations around the world, including in Asia. Photo: AFP
Wheat is loaded onto a ship in India. Maritime logistics provider DP World plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in renewable energy in its operations around the world, including in Asia. Photo: AFP
UAE port operator DP World warms to more wind, solar, hydropower, biomass and nuclear energy in Asia, in net zero aim

  • Firm, which moves 10 per cent of global cargo, says it will invest hundreds of millions of dollars in decarbonisation strategy to reduce emissions
  • ‘With such a large footprint, we must collaborate with authorities and wider industry; the population’s needs can be met sustainably’

Tom Hussain
Updated: 7:38pm, 24 May, 2022

