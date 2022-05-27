A Russian Gazprom gas treatment facility in Tatarstan that is a resource base for a pipeline. Photo: TNS
Myanmar
Myanmar junta says Russia to step up as major energy supplier after more international oil, gas firms quit

  • The two countries look set to establish a joint pipeline through India or China to supply Russian energy
  • Malaysia’s Petronas, Thailand’s PTTEP to join Chevron, TotalEnergies in leaving oil and gas sector that accounts for about half of Myanmar’s foreign currency

Min Ye Kyaw
Updated: 8:38am, 27 May, 2022

