Siem Reap aims to triple its number of international tourist arrivals over the next 15 years. File photo: AFP
Siem Reap aims to triple its number of international tourist arrivals over the next 15 years. File photo: AFP
Cambodia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Cambodia’s reopened Siem Reap sets its sights on a ‘quality’ tourist resurgence

  • The gateway to Angkor Wat aims to triple its foreign tourist arrivals in 15 years, with a particular focus on ensuring rural communities share in the wealth
  • Cambodia expects to welcome 1 million international visitors this year, as hostels in the capital and other tourists hotspots report nearing full capacity

Vincent Macisaac

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Siem Reap aims to triple its number of international tourist arrivals over the next 15 years. File photo: AFP
Siem Reap aims to triple its number of international tourist arrivals over the next 15 years. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE