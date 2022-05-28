Tourists at an entrance of Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto, Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
Tourism in Asia is bouncing back, but can the rebound survive a global recession?
- From Singapore and Malaysia to Indonesia, Thailand and Japan, inbound travel protocols are being relaxed and international visitors welcomed back
- But the region’s tourism rebound risks being grounded by the combined effects of soaring food prices, runaway inflation and global supply chain disruptions
