Tourists at an entrance of Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto, Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
Tourism in Asia is bouncing back, but can the rebound survive a global recession?

  • From Singapore and Malaysia to Indonesia, Thailand and Japan, inbound travel protocols are being relaxed and international visitors welcomed back
  • But the region’s tourism rebound risks being grounded by the combined effects of soaring food prices, runaway inflation and global supply chain disruptions

Joseph Sipalan Resty Woro Yuniar Kok Xinghui Julian Ryall and Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 8:30am, 28 May, 2022

