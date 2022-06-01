A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Explainer |
Malaysia’s poultry export ban: when will it end, how have people reacted, will Singapore have to eat less chicken rice?

  • Malaysia announced the ban on May 23 to stem local supply shortages, cutting off one-third of Singapore’s chicken supply indefinitely
  • The city state has urged people to avoid hoarding frozen chicken, while Singapore’s most famous chicken rice store Tian Tian says it may have to suspend selling its main dish

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 7:35pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE