A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Malaysia’s poultry export ban: when will it end, how have people reacted, will Singapore have to eat less chicken rice?
- Malaysia announced the ban on May 23 to stem local supply shortages, cutting off one-third of Singapore’s chicken supply indefinitely
- The city state has urged people to avoid hoarding frozen chicken, while Singapore’s most famous chicken rice store Tian Tian says it may have to suspend selling its main dish
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP