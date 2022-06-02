A vendor at a vegetable stall in New Delhi, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Will China’s zero-Covid policy further snarl India’s slowing GDP growth?
- India’s GDP grew 8.7 per cent in the year to March, and while that rate may be cut to 7 per cent in the next 12 months, it’s higher than China’s 2022 forecast
- China’s pandemic measures, market shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation are all expected to have an impact on India’s GDP
